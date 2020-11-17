Global MVNO Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

MVNO market has been gaining extensive recognition in recent times, in sync with the evolving business models in a hyper connected digital realm. The progressive pathway carved by MVNO market is vividly evident from the recorded share of USD 55 billion in 2017. Even nearly half a decade back, MVNOs were mostly associated with B2C (business-to consumer) services, and the marketplace has experienced many ups and downs with economic forces and consumer preferences.

Now, close to the termination of three decades since its onset in 1990’s, with the influx of huge data in IT infrastructure, the industry is observing lucrative opportunities from the B2B space. As per estimates, business transactions on internet (both B2B and B2C services) by the end of 2020 would be more than 400 billion per day. As enterprises seek to add extra value to their business models with consumers expecting more seamless and customized real time connectivity, MVNO market is certain to chart a profitable roadmap in the years ahead.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/160

Europe is considered to be a prominent market for MVNO companies and is predicted to hold a major market share of about 45% over 2024. Europe has a rich presence of MVNO companies and supportive regulations including Roam Like At Home. Technological developments like digitization, eSIM technology and virtualization could pave way for innovative services and products. Such initiatives could positively impact the local MVNO market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the MVNO Market. They are as follows:

MVNO profiles, -Eleven Speak Out Wireless, AirVoice Wireless, Anywhere SIM, Asahi Net, Asda Mobile, Best Cellular, Boom! Mobile, Boost Mobile, BT Mobile, ChatSIM, CJ HelloVision, Consumer Cellular, Cricket Wireless, Dataxoom, Drillisch Telecom, Eco Mobile, Exetel, FreedomPOP, Freenet AG, GiffGaff, Japan Communications, Inc., KDDI Corporation, Kajit, Lyca Mobile, Net, ONO Spain, Ortel Mobile, Project Fi, Polkomtel Plus, Red Pocket Mobile, ROK Mobile, Sipgate Wireless GmbH, SpeedTalk Mobile, Straight Talk, Talktalk, Tracfone Wireless, Inc., Truphone GmbH, Voiceworks GmbH, MNO profiles, América Móvil, AT&T, BT Mobile, China Mobile International, Etisalat, MTN Group, NTT DoCoMo, O, Orange, SK Telecom, Sprint, T-Mobile, Telefonica, Telekom, Tesco Mobile, Three UK, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Virgin Mobile, Vodafone

Increasing presence of supportive regulatory norms could strengthen the MVNO industry of India. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in May 2016 recommended the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to grant the Unified License for MVNOs present in the country. With this license, virtual operators will be considered as an extension to network operators, enabling them to form agreements with numerous mobile network firms.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/160

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. MVNO Market, By Business Model

4.1. Key trends in MVNO by business model

4.2. Full MVNO

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Light MVNO

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Service provider MVNO

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Branded reseller

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/mobile-virtual-network-operator-mvno-market-report

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com