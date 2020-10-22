Global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market Growing at 5.2% CAGR to Hit $ 24.1 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, report on Global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market explores the essential factors of Oil and Gas Security and Service industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

Global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market is valued approximately at USD 24.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Leading Key Companies in this research report:

Cisco

Honeywell

Siemens

Microsoft

Nortonlifelock

Lockheed Martin

Waterfall Security Solutions

ABB

Parsons

Fortinet

Detailed segmentation of the Global Oil and Gas Security and Service Market:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Services:

Risk Management Services

System Design, Integration, and Consulting

Managed Services

By Security Type:

Physical Security

Network Security

By Operation:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

