Global Opioids Drug Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Global Opioids Drug Market Industry By Types (Natural Opioids, Semi-Synthetic, Fully Synthetic), Mechanism of Action (Full agonists, Partial Agonists, Antagonists), Drug Type (Codeine, Fentanyl, Morphine, Methadone, Oxycodone, Acetaminophen, Naloxone, Meperidine), Applications (Analgesic, Acute Pulmonary Edema, Cough, Diarrhea, Anesthesia), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, intradermal, Subcutaneous and Others), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Opioids Drug Market

Global opioids drug market is raising gradually to an estimated steady CAGR of 1.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market is due to rising number of disorders with chronic pain, fibromyalgia and arthritis, rising road accidents and trauma, increasing cases of surgeries and increasing awareness of the people regarding use and misuse of the opioids. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, rising prevalence of disease conditions with chronic pain, such as cancer, lower back pain, arthritis, and fibromyalgia, rise in road accidents and trauma, coupled with increasing cases of surgical procedures and elevation in the abuse and misuse of the opioids. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global opioids market are Purdue Pharma L.P, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Allergan, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mallinckrodt Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Zyla Life Sciences,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and few among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Opioids Drug Market

Global opioids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global opioids drug market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Opioids Drug Market

Opioids are one of the classes of drugs that act on opioid receptors. Clinically they are used for pain management including anesthesia, acute pulmonary edema, diarrhea and many more. They are also used by patients recovering from surgery or experiencing severe pain associated with cancer. The side effect of opioids includes sleepiness, nausea and constipation among others.

According to the federal government report, in 2017 around 4,000 deaths reported in Canada due to opioid overdose, which is 34% more than 2016 year. Across the world Canadians are one of the highest users of prescribed opioids and the death rate and hospital visits are also increasing due to opioids use and misuse.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence of disease conditions with chronic pain, such as cancer, lower back pain, arthritis and fibromyalgia act as a catalyst for the market growth

Rise in road accidents and trauma, coupled with constantly increasing cases of surgical procedures is elevating the market growth

Increase in the opioids drug use and misuse around the world

Market Restraints

Uncontrolled prescription of opioids by the physicians and doctors is hampering the market

Unregulated government policies regarding the use and misuse of the opioids hindering the market

Lack of awareness among the patient about the use of the opioid drugs

Increase in the patent expiry of drugs which lead to launching of generic version of formulations. This can hinder the market and reduce the over prescription

Segmentation: Global Opioids Drug Market

By Types

Natural opioids

Semi-synthetic opioids

Fully synthetic opioids

Mechanism of Action Type

Full agonists

Partial Agonists

Antagonists

Drug Type

Codeine

Fentanyl

Morphine

Methadone

Oxycodone

Acetaminophen

Naloxone

Meperidine

Application Type

Analgesic

Acute Pulmonary Edema

Diarrhea

Cough

Anesthesia

Route of Administration Type

Oral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received FDA approval for the first generic naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, commonly known as Narcan and is a life-saving medication that can stop or reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

In May 2016, Braeburn Inc., received FDA approval for the Probuphine, which is the first buprenorphine implant used for the maintenance and dependence treatment of opioids. It is designed to provide a constant, low-level dose of buprenorphine for six months in patients who are already stable on low-to-moderate doses of other forms of buprenorphine.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global opioids market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

