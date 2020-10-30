Global Parental Control Software Market development Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market development Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The latest report on ‘Global Parental Control Software market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

Global Parental Control Software Market is valued approximately USD 1.66 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.42% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T Inc. Avanquest S.A. AVAST Software s.r.o. Bitdefender Clean Router Symantec Kaspersky Qustodio Meet Circle Blue Coat Systems Net Nanny AVG KidLogger OpenDNS Webroot

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Smart Phones Computers Tablets Others

By Platform:

Windows Android IOS Others

By Application:

Educational Institutes Residential Commercial

By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Parental control software consists of features that help parents and guardians monitor their children’s use of mobile phones and other smart devices. Parental control software is designed to protect and secure children from online threats, such as cyberbullying, explicit content, violence, and overuse of Internet-connected devices.

Moreover, parental control software is used to block websites, monitor calls & SMSs, and also set screen times. Parental control software also features an innovative technology by which parents can track their children’s live location, so that they know their exact location. Increasing children access to numerous internet-enabled tools is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Growing investment in research and development activities is the major factor that offers significant opportunities during the forecast period.

Additionally, Rising cases of cyber-crime is contributing towards growth of global Parental Control Software market. Further, parental control software offers several benefits such as increased familiarity as well as protect kids from questionable content that regulates their demand across various regions. However, lack of awareness about technical knowledge is one of the major factor anticipated that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Parental Control Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing risk in the utilization of internet among children and rising demands for the software solutions in the region.

Europe also anticipated to grow at significant rate in the global Parental Control Software market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing use of the media devices that work on internet and increasing awareness about gaming and internet addiction decoder among the child population. In the other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the Parental Control Software market is moderate. The lack of awareness about the Software in these regions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

