Global performance analytics market Analysis of Key Growth Factors and Revenue Statistics | IBM, SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., Adaptive Insights

According to the latest research, global demand for performance analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.50% in the forecast period to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global performance analytics market are

Envisio Solutions Inc.,

Performance Analytics Corporation,

IBM,

SAP,

Oracle,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Adaptive Insights,

Siemens,

Xactly Corporation,

Optymyze, ServiceNow, Callidus Software Inc., Prophix Software Inc., Longview Solutions, NICE Ltd., Tagetik Software srl, QUANTROS INC., McKinsey & Company, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Teradata, Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, ServiceNow launched a new platform Jakarta that will automate and increase the efficiency of the business process by enhancing the features like platform interface, performance analytics, service now express and security operations

In June 2016, IBM and Acxiom LLC announced their collaboration which will help and empower the business to utilize advanced predictive consumer analytics on IBM cloud. The alliance solved a major problem of data scientist by providing them the curated and extensive data sets which restricts the time consumption in data preparation. The technology also helps the business in making decisions on marketing objectives through highly predictive variables

If you are involved in the Performance Analytics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Software, Services), Application (Sales & Marketing, Financial, Supply Chain, IT Operations, Employee, Others), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Businesses, Large Businesses), End User (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-Commerce, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Construction & Engineering, Others), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

The Surge in the need for generating insights from continuously rising volume of data is driving the market growth

The increasing prevalence of metrics driven business performance assessment is boosting the market growth

The various technological advancements and upgradations in the field of technology and computer systems is driving the growth of the market

The awareness among industry players to increase efficiency of their employees has led the growth of the market

