Global Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market by 2026: Share Forecasts, Trends & Growth Drivers

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control market is set to witness tremendous growth over the forthcoming timeframe owing to the numerous ongoing COVID-19 efforts across the world. Personal protective equipment includes helmets, protective clothing, face shields, gloves, facemasks, goggles, respirators, and other equipment that are specifically designed to safeguard their wearers from injury or from contracting infection or diseases.

PPEs are typically used across a number of health care settings like clinical labs, doctor’s offices, and hospitals. When utilized properly, PPEs work as an effective shield between infectious materials like viral as well as bacterial contaminants and the mouth, skin, eyes, and nose. These equipment possess the potential to halt the transmission of a plethora of contaminants from body fluids, blood, or respiratory secretions.

Global Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market segmentation:

Based on product, the market is classified into hand and arm protection equipment, protective clothing, face protection equipment, and others. Among these, the face protection equipment segment is projected to register significant demand. Growing awareness among public, availability of various alternatives as per safety grades is set to fuel this growth. The segment is expected to record a CAGR of more than 7.8% over 2019-2026.

With respect to type, the industry is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Among these, the disposable segment is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years. The segment held a market share of more than 75% in 2019. Requirement of high safety standards to avoid infection among patients and healthcare professionals, and better safety instructions given by numerous healthcare authorities to use single-use PPEs is expected to drive the growth.

Based on end-use, the market is divided in terms of hospitals, research and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is likely to witness substantial growth in coming years. The segment held a market size of over $1.5 billion in 2019. Increasing research funding, growing number of research laboratories, and surging research programs pertaining to the development of infectious disease testing kits are expected to drive this growth.

