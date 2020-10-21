Global phenolic resin market size, share Valuation to Reach USD 18.1 billion By 2026 – New Report

According to a recent study titled ‘Phenolic Resins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product (Novolac, Resols), By Application (Wood Adhesives, Molding, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Coatings, Refractory Materials, Friction Material, Rubber & Tire, Electronics, and Abrasives); By End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Furniture); By Regions, Segments Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global Phenolic Resins Market is projected to record an appreciable CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2026 and attain a valuation of USD 18.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Industry experts claim that growing necessity of sustainable insulation and engineered wood products, along with increasing demand for rubber & friction materials in transportation are driving global phenolic resins market growth. However, volatile prices of raw materials may negatively impact the market expansion over the forecast timeframe.

For the uninitiated, phenolic resins possess properties such as superior mechanical strength and resistance to heat, chemical, and moisture. Moreover, the ability to customize these products in different grade broaden their application range. These benefits make them versatile products and appealing for use in aerospace structural components, architecture, and other sectors. Moreover, product and application innovation in impregnated materials is anticipated to create new opportunities for global Phenolic Resins Market expansion.

Based on the application spectrum, molding segment in global Phenolic Resins Market is predicted to expand at a robust pace during the analysis period. The demand for phenolic resins in molding compounds is attributable to their ability to impart high heat stability and decrease curing times. Moreover, growth of retail transportation and aerospace sector particularly in countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Mexico is augmenting the demand for large components with high mechanical strength, in turn, accelerating the consumption of phenolic resins.

On the geographical front, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the key contributors to global phenolic resins market remuneration. Europe market is driven by R&D activities by market majors in the region, consequently impacting the production and processing technologies in other regional markets.

Leading organizations that hold a majority stake in global phenolic resins market share include Hexion Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., SI Group, BASF SE, Kolon Industries Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., and Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC among others.

