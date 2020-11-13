Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com added report on Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2025.

Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Overview:

Plant-based Protein Powders market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plant-based Protein Powders market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6493.3 million by 2025, from $ 5040.7 million in 2019.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report:

ADM

CHS

Cargill

Kerry Group

Manildra

DuPont

Axiom Foods

Roquette

Cosucra

Tereos

Glanbia Nutritionals

Gushen Group

Glico Nutrition

This Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market research report also presents discussion on import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures, as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (USD millions) and gross margin by region, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America and South Africa.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market.

– To classify and forecast Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market based on region, and product.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market.

Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

