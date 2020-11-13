Global Power over Ethernet Solutions Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The global power over ethernet solutions market share is on the rise, a trend that is expected to continue over 2019-2025. PoE solutions industry outlook will be augmented by widespread adoption of VoIP solutions, IP cameras, smart office buildings, access control systems etc. PoE solutions are estimated to make huge strides in various sectors owing to the new wave of technology and digital advancements that are transforming security operations.

The healthcare ecosystem is increasingly coming to include smart technologies that will significantly contribute to Power over Ethernet solutions market growth in the forecast years. For instance, use of IP cameras in the hospitals and healthcare facilities is anticipated to become ubiquitous in the times to come.

Hospitals have started deploying IP cameras to monitor when a patient sits up in bed, gets out of bed, or is tossing and turning in a restless effort to get to sleep. These cameras have enhanced patient care to a greater extent. Use of IP cameras has been growing in hospitals to observe high risk patients efficiently. Adoption of IP cameras will in turn augment power over ethernet solutions market outlook in the coming years.

PoE-enabled IP cameras generally require a single connection for power supply and network connectivity. These cameras help in cutting costs and minimizing complexities associated with additional hardware required for their installation. IP cameras accounted for more than 24% revenue share of power over ethernet solutions market in 2018. The deployment of PoE provides enterprises the flexibility to choose the location of IP cameras as their installation doesn’t need proximity to the power source.

PoE solutions are used in numerous applications including access control and security, IoT connectivity, lighting control, and infotainment. The demand for PoE solutions access control and security application is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% through 2025. Physical security systems used by enterprises typically include devices such as biometric readers, electric locks, and exit request devices. The integration of PoE into these systems can help reduce overall cost of ownership.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market. They are as follows:

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Advantech B+B SmartWorx Inc.), Analog Devices, Inc. (Linear Technology Corporation), Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corporation), Belden Inc., Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., euromicron AG (MICROSENS GmbH & Co. KG), HPE, Huawei Technologies, Kinetic Technologies Holdings Limited (Akros Silicon, Inc.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microsemi Corporation), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., NETGEAR, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc.

The deployment of PoE solutions across the residential sector will grow at a CAGR of 18% through 2025, with a strong demand for smart homes and connected devices. Smart homes include powered devices such as IP cameras, LED lighting, and access controllers to optimize power and enhance safety. PoE solutions can help homeowners reduce complexities associated with power supply requirements for powering these devices and improve lighting conditions in homes.

North America accounted for over 45% revenue share of PoE solutions industry in 2018. The regional outlook will likely be bolstered by the presence of prominent PoE equipment manufacturers such as Broadcom, Cisco, Dell, and HPE. In 2018, the global smart building sector had invested more than US$2.4 billion in startups, more than half of which were based in the U.S. and Canada.

