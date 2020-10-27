Global Protective Packaging Market 2020 | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2026

Market Study Report Add New 2020-2025 Global Protective Packaging Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Protective Packaging market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.

Global Protective Packaging Market valued approximately USD 23.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The market growth is attributed to rapid technological developments, rising consumer spending on packaged goods are some of the key growth factors for global protective packaging market.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Smurfit Kappa Group, Seasled Air Corporation, Huhtamaki, DOW, DS Smith Plc, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Westrock, Sealed Air Corporation, Storopack Hans Reichenecker Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Foam plastics Paper & Paperboards Plastics Other

By Type:

Rigid Protective Packaging Flexible Protective Packaging Foam Protective Packaging

By Function:

Cushioning Blocking & Bracing Video Fill Insulation Wrapping

By Application:

Food & Beverages Industrial Goods Healthcare Automotive Consumer Electronics Household Appliances Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The global protective packaging market is segmented by material, by type, and by function and by application. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, industrial goods, healthcare, automotive and others. In 2016, global protective packaging market is dominated by food & beverages application which will continue to dominate through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for packaged food and stringent safety regulations for food packaging industry are the major driving factors for food & beverage application segment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

