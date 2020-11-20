Global Research Report On Immunotherapy Drug Market Size Analysis By Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2025

Immunotherapy Drug Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024″.

Increasing geriatric population and adoption of targeted therapies with lesser side effects are major key factor which drives the Immunotherapy Drug Market.

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that enhances the body’s natural defenses to fight the cancerous tissues. In this therapy substances made by the body or in a laboratory are used to improve or restore immune system function. There are several types of immunotherapy such as Monoclonal antibodies, Non-specific immunotherapies, Oncolytic virus therapy, T-cell therapy and Cancer vaccines. The drug used for this therapy is called Immunotherapy Drugs. Immunotherapy drugs are designed to alert the immune system about mutated cells so it can find and destroy them easily. Such as, Ipilimumab, Atizolizumab, Avelumab, Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab. Some Side effects of Immunotherapy are Fatigue, Fever, Chills, Weakness, Nausea, Vomiting, Dizziness, High or Low Blood Pressure, Headache, Diarrhea and Cough.

Immunotherapy Drug Market is segmented on the basis of Therapy Area, Types of Drugs, End user and Geography. Based upon Therapy Drug Immunotherapy Drug Market is classified as Cancer, Autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others. Based on the type of Drug Immunotherapy Drug Market is classified into Monoclonal Antibodies, Adult Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interferons, Alpha & Beta Interleukins and Others. On the basis of End users Autologous Stem Cell and Non Stem Based therapies Market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics and Others.

The regions covered in Immunotherapy Drug Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Immunotherapy Drug Market reports cover prominent players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, OPKO Health, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Qiagen, Illumina, Inc., Abbott, PerkinElmer, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, AbbVie, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Argos Therapeutics, Agenus, CTI BioPharma, AVAX Technologies, ADC Therapeutics, Biothera, Biogen, Aduro Biotech, Acorda Therapeutics, Advaxis, Coherus BioSciences and Bavarian Nordic.

Rising adoption of targeted therapies with fewer side effects, quicker drug approval processes and highest prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, stroke, obesity, type 2 diabetes and diseases associated with smoking and alcohol and drug abuse is anticipated to fuel the immunotherapy drugs market growth. Moreover, Materialization of biosimilars is another driving factor for the immunotherapy drugs market. However, the high cost of immunotherapy treatment such as Current checkpoint inhibitors each have a price approximate $150,000 a year. A combination of Yervoy and Opdivo approved by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for advanced or impossible tumor has a cost of $256,000 per one year for patients who respond to the treatment. Thus high cost of drug can affect the growth of immunotherapy drug market. Nonetheless, growing opportunities in the emerging markets and immunotherapy as an alternative to chemotherapy for first line treatment are the factors supporting the growth of immunotherapy.

North America is probable to attain the largest share of the Immunotherapy Drug Market in terms of revenue and expected to hold the position followed by Europe region. This is Due to favorable government initiatives, increased expenditure on Research and Development, personalized medicine and availability of technologically advanced health care research framework. Asia Pacific is likely to achieve a high growth rate of the immunotherapy drugs market in the next few years due to development of health care infrastructure, high disposable income, rise in health and hygiene related awareness, large untapped market base, and economic development. Prosperous middle class willing to spend on quality healthcare products is driving the Immunotherapy drug Market. Furthermore, increased awareness of disease and government initiatives for improving health care facilities are expected to boost the regional market to a certain extent.

Cancer (Solid Tumor, Malignant), Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Others

Monoclonal Antibodies, Adult Vaccines, (Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutic Vaccines), Checkpoint Inhibitors, Alpha & Beta Interferons, Interleukins, Others



Hospitals, Clinics, Others

North America (US., Canada), Europe (UK., France, Germany, Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Middle East and Africa (GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

