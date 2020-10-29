Global Residue Testing Market 2020 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2026

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Residue Testing Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Residue Testing Market report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. Market analysis and market segmentation has been conducted in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market information of Global Residue Testing Market report not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

Global Residue Testing Market By Type (Pesticides, Toxins, Heavy Metal, Food Allergens, Other Residues), Technology (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay, Other), Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Nut, Seed & Spice Products, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global residue testing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for food safety and global movement of organic revolution are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global residue testing market are Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Symbio Laboratories, SciCorp Laboratories (Pty) Ltd, AB Sciex, NSF International., Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Sophisticated Industrial Material Analytic Labs Private Limited., Fera Science Limited, Agriculture and Food Laboratory, METH RESIDUE TESTING, NEOGEN CORPORATION, QTS Analytical, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc., Trilogy Analytical Laboratory among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Matrix Sciences announced the acquisition of Pacific Agricultural Laboratory, This acquisition will help the company to provide full service network to their customers. With PAL expertise in residue testing, Matrix will able to meet the rising demand of their customers and will also expand their business in different countries

In May 2016, Neogen announced the launch of their new test which is specially designed so they can detect different veterinary drugs in food. This new test has the ability to detect florfenicol, clenbuterol, oxytetracycline and avermectins. These tests are cost- effective and are accurate as compared to the instrument-based tests. The main aim of the launch is to inexpensive testing options for veterinary drug residues in food so customer can get residue free food

Competitive Analysis:

Global residue testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of residue testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Residue Testing Market

Residue testing is done to make sure that both national and foreign market access and safety standards are met by the quality of the products. Different methods are used to check the contamination which consists of pesticides, food allergens, toxins, heavy metals and others. They are widely used in application such as processed food, fruits and vegetable, cereals, dairy products, meat and poultry and others. These test help the companies to make sure that their products are not contaminated and are healthy.

Market Drivers

Rising chemical contamination in food processing industries are the factor for the growth of this market

Growing allergic reaction among consumer acts as a market driver

Strict food safety regulations will also accelerate the market growth

Rising disposable income drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Dearth of food control infrastructure and resources will restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness in food manufacturer about safety regulation will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Other Pesticides

Toxins

Mycotoxins

Fusarium

Patulin

Ochratoxins

Aflatoxins

Other Toxins

Heavy Metal

Arsenic

CADMium

Lead

Mercury

Others

Food Allergens

Peanut & Soy

Wheat

Milk

Egg

Tree Nuts

Other Allergens

Other Residues

By Technology

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

Other

By Food Tested

Meat & Poultry

Dairy Products

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals, Grains & Pulses

Nut, Seed & Spice Products

Other

