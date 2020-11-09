Global restraint control systems market to accrue substantial returns through 2026

Global restraint control systems market is set to witness substantial growth by 2026, primarily driven by the proliferating automotive sector, and increasing demand for road safety.

Technological advancements in the automotive sector are likely to fuel global restraint control systems market share in the coming years. In addition, growing instances of vehicle crash and increasing incidents of accidents have enhanced the demand for better safety options in the vehicles, including two-wheelers. Citing an instance, recently in January 2020, Autoliv, a renowned Swedish automotive safety supplier, conducted its first crash test for new E-scooter’s airbags.

Speaking of the regional landscape, the APAC restraint control systems industry is projected to observe swift growth in the near future, owing to the flourishing automobile sector in the region, with India and China at the forefront. India is a global leader in vehicle production in terms of one two-wheeler, tractor, and commercial vehicles. The nation is also witnessing ever-increasing demand for vehicles, further magnifying the requirement for restraint control systems. China restraint control systems market would register positive returns in the coming years, owing to high population and changing lifestyles. These factors would garner the demand for restraint control systems in view of burgeoning vehicle sales.

Growing inclination towards having larger cars with higher convenience as well as rising trend of luxurious lifestyle is pushing the demand for restraint control systems from SUV application segment. SUV integrally deploy these systems for better protection and crash safety. Approximately half of the cars sold in the U.S. are SUVs while Europe accounts for one-third of the total car sales in SUVs in its province. China is seeing burgeoning demand for SUVs since these vehicles are considered as a symbol of status and wealth. Speaking along the same lines, increasing urbanization and rapid economic development are also indicating heavy development chances for SUV sales in Africa.

Speaking of the type of restraint control system, the market is bifurcated into occupant restraint system and others segment. The others segment is slated to gain immense momentum in the approaching years owing to high demand for security systems across a broad range of vehicles. Meanwhile, the restraint control systems market is anticipated to experience substantial proceeds from occupant restraint system. These systems have become increasingly popular as they can adapt to occupant position, weight, crash severity, occupant size, and belt usage.

Based on the detailed analysis of this business space, it has been observed that Autoliv and Veoneer have made significant contribution towards the growth of the global restraint control systems market. Both these companies are focused at making new acquisitions as well as making innovations in the field in order to set themselves ahead of the growing competition. Taking January 2019 for instance, Autoliv unveiled new airbags that can be applied inside the passenger vehicles saving the passengers from colliding.

