Global RFID Market sees Huge Growth by 2026 | Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc

RFID Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global RFID Market By Products (Tags, Readers, Software), Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material), End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market

Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market

Important Features of the Global RFID Market Report:

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

Global RFID Market Segmentation:

By Products

Tags

Readers

Software

By Tags

Wafer Size 200mm 300mm Others

Tag Type Passive RFID Active RFID

Frequency Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Active Ultra-High Frequency

Application Agriculture Animal Tracking Farm Automation Food Traceability Cold Chain Others Commercial Advertising Industrial Material Management IT Asset Tracking Kiosk Laundry Jewelry Tracking Others Transportation Car Clickers Road Tolling Automotive Ignition Systems Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Others Healthcare Laboratory Management Patients Management Waste Management Drugs Management Equipment Management Other Logistic and Supply Chain Postal and Courier Asset Tracking Freight Tracking System Container Tracking Others Aerospace Baggage Tracking Flyable Parts Tracking Materials Management Lifetime Traceability MRO Others Defense Border Security Weapon Movement Tracking Soldier Movement Tracking Others Retail Apparel Jewelry Others Security and Access Control Access Control Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention Passport Others Sports

Form Factor Button Card Implants Key Fob Label Paper Tickets Wristband Others Screw Tie Wrap Boltable Shackle Cinch Sling Embeddable Eyelet Push



By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others Rubber Ceramic Silicon



By End User

Industrial

Transportation

Retail

Consumer Package Goods

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global RFID Market Landscape

Part 04: Global RFID Market Sizing

Part 05: Global RFID Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

