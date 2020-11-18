Global RFID Market sees Huge Growth by 2026 | Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc
RFID Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global RFID Market By Products (Tags, Readers, Software), Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material), End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
RFID report puts light on many aspects related to industry and market. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. Market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report. This market report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2020 to 2027 under the competitive analysis study. Global RFID market report is generated with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is conducted through social and opinion research.
What are the major market growth drivers?
- Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market
- Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market
- Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market
- Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market
- Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market
Important Features of the Global RFID Market Report:
Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.
Global RFID Market Segmentation:
By Products
- Tags
- Readers
- Software
By Tags
- Wafer Size
- 200mm
- 300mm
- Others
- Tag Type
- Passive RFID
- Active RFID
- Frequency
- Low Frequency
- High Frequency
- Ultra-High Frequency
- Active Ultra-High Frequency
- Application
- Agriculture
- Animal Tracking
- Farm Automation
- Food Traceability
- Cold Chain
- Others
- Commercial Advertising
- Industrial Material Management
- IT Asset Tracking
- Kiosk
- Laundry
- Jewelry Tracking
- Others
- Transportation
- Car Clickers
- Road Tolling
- Automotive Ignition Systems
- Intelligent Transportation System
- Parking Management
- Others
- Healthcare
- Laboratory Management
- Patients Management
- Waste Management
- Drugs Management
- Equipment Management
- Other
- Logistic and Supply Chain
- Postal and Courier
- Asset Tracking
- Freight Tracking System
- Container Tracking
- Others
- Aerospace
- Baggage Tracking
- Flyable Parts Tracking
- Materials Management
- Lifetime Traceability
- MRO
- Others
- Defense
- Border Security
- Weapon Movement Tracking
- Soldier Movement Tracking
- Others
- Retail
- Apparel
- Jewelry
- Others
- Security and Access Control
- Access Control
- Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention
- Passport
- Others
- Sports
- Agriculture
- Form Factor
- Button
- Card
- Implants
- Key Fob
- Label
- Paper Tickets
- Wristband
- Others
- Screw
- Tie Wrap
- Boltable
- Shackle
- Cinch
- Sling
- Embeddable
- Eyelet
- Push
By Material
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
- Glass
- Others
- Rubber
- Ceramic
- Silicon
By End User
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Retail
- Consumer Package Goods
- Healthcare
- Education
- Others
By Geography
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global RFID Market Landscape
Part 04: Global RFID Market Sizing
Part 05: Global RFID Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
