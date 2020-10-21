Global rubber molding market size, share valuation to reach USD 51.42 billion by 2026 – Industry News

According to the recent research report titled ‘Rubber Molding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Injection Molding, Transfer Molding, Compression Molding); Material (EPDM, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Natural Rubber); By End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Sporting Goods); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global rubber molding market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 51.43 billion by 2026.

Technological advancements, emergence of automated manufacturing techniques and robotics, and increasing awareness pertaining to beneficial properties of the product are the key factors driving the growth of global rubber molding market.

Notably, molded rubber provides better qualities, characteristics, and performance as compared to other materials and thus, it is used in a wide range of sports gear, healthcare, automotive, and other applications.

Surging demand for automotive tooling among shops supplying key automakers is boosting the industry outlook. Extensive usage of these products in aerospace sector since they can operate in extreme temperature and pressure conditions on airframes and engines is further propelling global rubber molding market expansion.

Rubber molded products have found applications in automotive sector for development of products like rubber bumpers, which can decrease wear and tear on body parts as well as increase the durability of vehicle components. These products can withstand high temperature areas, weathering, suit refrigeration seals, and offer fuel resistance, which in turn is augmenting global rubber molding market share.

Usage of molding in development of these products offers low production costs, reduced cycle times, fast cure rates, and high processing performance. Companies are improving their research and manufacturing capabilities to meet the demand for these products, thereby stimulating global rubber molding market trends. However, factors like regulatory issues, shortage of advanced raw material, and price volatility are likely to negatively impact global rubber molding industry landscape over the study period.

Citing regional landscape, Asia Pacific presently accounts for considerable share of global rubber molding market, on account of rapid growth in automotive sector in the region. Technological advancements, increasing development in industrial sectors, and adoption of advanced vehicles are additional factors responsible for the regional market growth.

Meanwhile, rubber molding industry in North America and Europe is projected to expand substantially during the study timeframe, owing to increasing focus by key players towards regional expansion and rising number of agreements & product development, collaborations, and acquisitions.

Leading organizations in global rubber molding market are NOK Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Steele Rubber Products, Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Hutchinson SA, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Continental AG, and Freudenberg & Co. KG.

