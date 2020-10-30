Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market development Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market development Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The latest report on ‘Global SaaS-based Expense Management market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

SumTotal Systems

SuitSoft

The SaaS-based Expense Management Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Travel & Expense Management

Telecom Expense Management

Others

By Application:

Small & Medium Business

Large Business

Others

By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement. Rising need to reduce expenses and operational costs in organization and growth in adoption of end-to-end expense management solutions are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, broader access to expense portals through mobile apps and increase in need for visibility into expenditure are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future.

However, availability of in-house expense management systems and data security issues are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global SaaS-based Expense Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

