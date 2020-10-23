Global Sleep Tech Devices Market Expanding Significantly to Exceed US$ 27 billion Revenue by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global Sleep Tech Devices Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts by 2025.

Sleep Tech Devices Market is expected to exceed USD 27 billion by 2025. The growing environmental and health concerns across the globe are leading toward the adoption of environment-friendly transport solutions.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Eight Sleep, Oura Health, Fitbit

Brief segmentation of Global Sleep Tech Devices Market:

Type segment includes wearables and non-wearables. Wearables segment held more than 76% revenue share in 2018 and it is projected to show similar growth trends in coming years. Wearables segment include devices such as rings, wrist bands, head belts, ear plugs, etc. These devices are user-friendly and provide accurate data pertaining to sleeping patterns. Healthcare professionals can use this data for analyzing and recommending treatment to patients that elevates the business growth. Moreover, these devices are less expensive as compared to non-wearables that will further upsurge its demand over the forecast period.

By gender, sleep tech devices market is bifurcated into males and females. Male segment of sleep-tech devices market is anticipated to witness around 15% growth in near future. Significant segmental growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of sleep apnea in male. According to several studies, prevalence of sleep apnea is greater in men as compared to women. Men that have been closely associated with machine jobs and construction have experienced difficulties while sleeping. Also, male population suffering from trauma and accidents have experienced anxiety and stress that has hampered their sleeping patterns. Above mentioned factors will boost the segmental growth.

Applications of sleep tech devices are insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, environmental sleep disorder and others. Environmental sleep disorders segment was valued around USD 1 billion in 2018 and is expected to foresee enormous growth during the analysis timeframe. Environmental noise caused by vehicles and other industrial activities create hinderance in sleep. Moreover, nocturnal environmental noises in metropolitan cities affects the sleep cycles in elderly population that surges the demand for sleep-tech devices. Therefore, increasing prevalence of environmental sleep disorders will foster the segmental growth.

