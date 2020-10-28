Global Smart Shoes Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global smart shoes market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 31.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of smart technologies for various consumer goods and their conceptualization in products.

Global Smart Shoes Market By Type (Athletic, Non-Athletic), Functionality (Step Counting, Positioning, Navigation, Auto-Tightening), End-User (Children, Young, Disabled Individuals, Adults, Old People), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Smart Shoes Market

Smart shoes are footwear equipped with various technological elements and connected to another device such as smartphone, or other smart devices. These footwear are equipped with special sensors which track and monitor the location data helping provide this data to connected smart devices which can be used for health, navigation and positional benefits.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in the adoption of wearable products that are smart and technologically advanced; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Availability of smart shoes specially designed for the elder population and their needs also drives the market growth

Increasing demand for these products from the healthcare industry is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Focus on undertaking programs that enhance the performance of individuals through consistent monitoring is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Larger costs associated with these products restricts the market growth

Lack of product awareness and adoption rate from the various emerging regions that are still untapped also hampers the market growth

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global smart shoes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart shoes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart shoes market are Under Armour, Inc.; Boltt Sports Technologies; Xiaomi; Nike, Inc.; Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.; PUMA SE; Ducere; ReTiSense Inc; Digitsole; Saltedventure inc.; Lechal; Sole Power, LLC; no new folk studio Inc.; TRAQshoes; Zhor-Tech; Intellinium among others.

