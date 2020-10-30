Global Structural Adhesives Market development Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market development Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The latest report on ‘Global Structural Adhesives market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

Global Structural Adhesives market is valued approximately USD 13.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

Sika AG Dupont Huntsman International LLC Ashland Lord Corporation Mapei S.P.A Scott Bader Company Ltd. Permabond LLC Scigrip Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Structural adhesives are an adhesive that hardens or cures into a material which is can hold two or more substrates together and bears the forces involved for the lifetime of the products. The growing trends for lightweight and low carbon-emitted vehicles, rise in demand for adhesives in building & construction and wind energy application along with increase in demand for structural adhesives in aerospace industry are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years.

Whereas, stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe and different characteristics limitations of various adhesives are the factors hampering the growth of market.

However, increasing demand for non-hazardous, green and sustainable structural adhesives is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Structural Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global structural adhesives market due to the rising development of economies and multiple industries in the region.

Similarly, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the global structural adhesives market owing to the rising demand for the building and construction, automotive and healthcare in the region over the forecast years 2018-2026.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate:

Metals Plastics Wood Composites Others

By Resins:

Epoxy Acrylic Polyurethane (PU) Others

By Technology:

Solvent-based & reactive Water-based Others

By Application:

Building & construction Bus & Truck Automotive Aerospace Others

By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

