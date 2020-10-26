Global Structured Cabling Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

Propelled by extensive proliferation of digitization, the structured cabling market is slated to establish itself as an extremely lucrative investment ground in the forthcoming years. A number of legacy facilities are finding it difficult to maintain the order & ease with which a cabling infrastructure can be accessed. However, the extensively used cable management solutions & products in structured cabling can be installed with relative ease & can facilitate modular and simple designs, providing these legacy facilities with an ideal solution for the challenges they face, thereby driving the structured cabling market landscape.

Driven by massive expansion of digitization, the structured cabling market is anticipated to be an exceptionally profitable investment ground in the ensuing years. Rising concerns about safety of IT devices and network security have been significantly promoting industrial sectors to deploy efficient cabling infrastructure. Such infrastructure is expected to reduce the risk of intrusion or accidental access. According to the latest research report on structured cabling market forecast anticipates the market to surpass $25 billion by 2025.

The structured cabling industry has been expanding significantly owing to the high adoption of cabling solutions in the IT and telecom sector. With the escalating installation of storage and networking devices, and computers to enhance business operations, the cabling setup of IT and telecom sector is required to be reliable and efficient. The companies operating in the sector have been investing highly to modify their cabling infrastructure with the aim to decrease system downtime and network errors. These huge investments are likely to favor the development of structured cabling industry outlook.

For example, in January 2018, Global Cloud Exchange (GCX), a subsidiary company of Reliance Communications, has reportedly announced that it has been intending to lay almost 68,000 km submarine cable system. This system will transmit data across Europe and Asia. The company has been planning to invest about $600 million for the project. Such huge investments and efforts made by the IT and telecom companies to propel their revenue share will also proliferate structured cabling market share.

The expanding application of cabling solutions in the BFSI segment is anticipated to impel structured cabling market. Banks and financial institutions have been installing variety of IT facilities owing to augmented data storage requirements. Expanding customer base owing to flexible financial policies is a key aspect boosting the demand for huge IT facilities.

Major players operational in the sector have been challenging each other by providing savings, deposit facilities, and low-interest rate loans. Such services will attract a huge number of customers which is expected to result in the generation of great amount of customer details. Financial companies have been concerned with the efficient management of their IT resources owing to the storage of confidential data which is required to be secured at times of system failure and downtime. Such prospects are encouraging financial companies to employ innovative cable systems and tools which will help to spur structured cabling industry outlook.

