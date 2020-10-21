Global sunglasses market size, share Valuation to Surpass USD 27.72 billion By 2026 – New Report

According to the research report titled ‘Sunglasses Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product (Polarized, Non-Polarized); By Material (CR-39, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Others); By Channel (Online, Offline); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026‘, available with Market Study Report LLC, global sunglasses market is expected to hit USD 27.72 billion mark by the year 2026.

Request a sample Report of Sunglasses Market at@ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963854/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=ADS

Increasing popularity of refractive surgeries and high purchasing power among individuals are the leading factors likely to contribute to global sunglasses market growth during the forecast period.

Widespread usage of sunglasses has limited individual’s dependency on spectacles and contact lenses. Increasing awareness regarding eye care among the population is expected to positively influence global sunglasses market outlook. Appealing offers on sunglasses, especially in the high-end segment is also contributing to market remuneration.

Sunglasses are adopted for lifestyle, health, and cosmetic purposes, which will fuel global sunglasses industry growth. Availability of prescription eyewear and sunglasses will create growth opportunities for industry partakers.

However, increasing cases of ophthalmic disorders and consumer mistrust in drugstores for purchasing customized sunglasses may restrain the growth of global sunglasses market to some extent.

Speaking of product spectrum, global sunglasses industry is segmented into non polarized and polarized. With respect to material type, the market is divided into polyurethane, CR-39, polycarbonate and others. As per sales channel, the industry is bifurcated into offline and online.

Based on regional landscape, Europe sunglasses market is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to high average selling price of the product in the region. Further, presence of major companies in the region, enhanced brand awareness among the individuals, improved cognizance for eye protection, and high net-worth population are propelling the demand for sunglasses. Also, rise in online retail business and high smartphone penetration are poised to positively influence the industry growth in Europe.

Meanwhile, Japan sunglasses market is reckoned to record strong CAGR over 2020-2026, owing to consumer inclination towards purchasing sunglasses online. However, e-commerce has plunged product prices, thus adversely affecting the revenue streams.

Key players influencing global sunglasses market trends are Luxottica Group S.p.A., Maui Jim, Prada S.p.A, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A, De Rigo S.p.A, Capri Holdings Limited, Kering SA, LVMH Group, and Marcolin S.p.A.

Question & Answer: Sunglasses Market

Question 1: What are the key factors driving the growth of global sunglasses market?

Answer: Increasing popularity of refractive surgeries and high purchasing power among individuals are driving the growth of global sunglasses market.

Question 2: Why is the global sunglasses market witnessing restrained growth?

Answer: Increasing cases of ophthalmic disorders and consumer mistrust in drugstores for purchasing customized sunglasses may restrain the growth of global sunglasses market to some extent.

Question 3: Which companies formulate the competitive spectrum of global sunglasses market?

Answer: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Maui Jim, Prada S.p.A, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A, De Rigo S.p.A, Capri Holdings Limited, Kering SA, LVMH Group, and Marcolin S.p.A are the major companies in global sunglasses market.

Source credits- https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/sunglasses-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-product-polarized-non-polarized-by-material-cr-39-polycarbonate-polyurethane-others-by-channel-online-offline-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2026?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=ADS

About Us

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog/