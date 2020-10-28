Global Tactical Communications Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

General Dynamics’ latest innovations at Rhode Island quite vividly portray the firm’s powerful stance in tactical communications market. The demonstration, held in the third quarter of 2017, witnessed General Dynamics, a major aerospace & defense company partaking in U.S. tactical communications market share, exhibiting its ability to command, connect & control bluefin robotics UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) and third-party UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicles) with a simulated submarine combat control center ashore via STAPLS (stackable air-powered launch system) at the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

The principal goal of the firm was to offer novel solutions to the two-way communications problems occurring underwater. Experts claim General Dynamics’ move to have quite an impact on the competitive spectrum of tactical communications industry, given that other companies would be emboldened to brainstorm an even more innovative range of solutions.

The unprecedented growth of global tactical communication market is majorly attributed to the ongoing large scale construction and industrial activities across the globe. The noises generated during the construction activities measure up to 90 dB. It is prudent to mention that the World Health Organization rolled out a report stating that all the sounds above the range of 85 dB are exceedingly harmful. This extra decibel of noise generated is speculated to result into permanent noise-induced hearing loss.

Introduction to various regulatory reforms pertaining to the safety of the workforce across the industrial and construction sectors is anticipated to provide an upsurge in the demand for the tactical communications gears, whilst adding an impetus to the market growth. As a matter of fact, the UK government has come up with Control of Noise at Work Regulations to ensure the protection of worker’s hearing from the extreme noise levels above 87 dB.

Ongoing construction projects in the states of the United States spanning the development of Vista Tower in Chicago, expansion of Orlando International Airport, and development of The Independent in Austin, is leading to a considerable rise in the growth statistics of the tactical communications market.

Moreover, one of the most pivotal reasons for the ascending growth of the market is the stringent rule mandating the use of protective headsets for the construction workers to maintain safe and sound surroundings.

Tactical communication gears have become a vital necessity for the Asia region, mainly China and India. The burgeoning industrial and construction activities across the region have fueled the business dynamics on a large scale. High availability of low cost labor and raw materials are likely to fuel market trends over the stipulated timeframe.

