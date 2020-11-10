Global Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Speedy internet penetration across the globe will offer prolific growth opportunities to telecom network infrastructure market. High adoption of wireless devices is a key impetus to the market growth. People are extensively adopting wireless devices across the globe, which has intensified the need for development of existing telecom network infrastructure.

Various telecom companies are endeavoring to expand their network infrastructure to support the ever-increasing base of cellular users. Governments and telecom companies are outlaying huge amounts in upgrading current telecom infrastructure and developing advanced technologies, which will spur telecom network infrastructure market growth.

In addition, the advent of 5G technology is likely to be instrumental in the industry growth as it is compelling telecom operators to upgrade their capacities to support the commercialization of the technology.

Rise in the prevalence of cyber threats across wireless telecom networks has become a key concern due to increasing number of wireless devices being deployed worldwide. Cyber criminals nowadays can easily access confidential information inside a telecommunication infrastructure. Cyberattacks on telecoms service providers have also grown substantially, creating a big challenge for firms when it comes to safeguarding their network assets.

Rising need for superior cellular connectivity in rural areas is helping with the growing adoption of base stations. Macrocells are projected to foresee high demand since they are more suitable base stations that can be used for providing connections in isolated rural places.

Likewise, increasing need for next-generation 5G network has permitted companies to deploy 5G base stations for fast commercialization of this novel technology. For instance, SK Telecom, back in April 2019, built approximately 34,000 units of 5G base stations to enable 5G commercialization. Besides, the company also positioned these base stations in data traffic areas through 85 cities in South Korea.

Altiostar Networks, Inc., Altran Technologies, SA, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Inc, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sprint Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

Telecom network infrastructure in North America is relatively developed and is among the frontrunners in the adoption of the 5G. Moreover, positive investment outlook is likely to present unprecedented growth opportunities to North America telecom network infrastructure market. The regional federal authorities have introduced several initiatives to transform telecom network infrastructure, especially to support 5G spectrum. Many government authorities, such as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), and Federal Communication Commission (FCC) have been endeavoring to improve their regulatory frameworks and attract huge investments for deploying 5G telecom infrastructure.

Several major telecom operators across the world are carrying out 5G network trials to expedite the commercialization of 5G technology. Various new products and services are being introduced by telecom network infrastructure market companies to encourage 5G network. For example, in October 2019, Nokia rolled out Time-sensitive Packet Switch (TPS) Nokia 1830 to support cloud-native architectures and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), both time-critical service components in 5G. The latest product enabled telecom operators upgrade their existing networks to 5G cloud RAN economically.

