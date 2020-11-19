Global Uterine Fibroids Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis Up To 2027||KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG;

A large scale Uterine Fibroids market report explains the key developments in the healthcare industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. An all-inclusive market information and data of the Uterine Fibroids report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps healthcare industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Global uterine fibroids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-uterine-fibroids-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global uterine fibroids market are Boston Scientific Corporation; CooperSurgical Inc.; General Electric Company; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Richard Wolf GmbH; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; AbbVie Inc.; Bayer AG; Acessa Health; Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Pfizer Inc.; COOK; Hologic, Inc.; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. among others.

Global Uterine Fibroids Market Scope and Market Size

Global uterine fibroids market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into subserosal fibroids, intramural fibroids, submucosal fibroids and others.

Treatment type for the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into non-hormonal treatment, hormonal treatment, surgical and others. Hormonal treatment segmented as oral contraceptives, progestins/antiprogestins, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists. Surgical methods are segmented as traditional abdominal myomectomy, laparoscopic or robotic myomectomy, hysteroscopic myomectomy, hysterectomy, uterine artery embolization or fibroid embolization (UAE) and ablation.

The route of administration segment for global uterine fibroids market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the global uterine fibroids market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global uterine fibroids market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Access Complete Report Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-uterine-fibroids-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had submitted a “New Drug Application” with the U.S. FDA for their investigational, oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist “elagolix” being developed in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to manage the heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids in women. The NDA has been submitted with the help of positive data accumulated from the Phase III trial results helping conclusively evaluate the safety and efficacy of the therapeutic

In October 2018, U.S. FDA announced that they had granted 510(k) clearance for Accessa Health’s “ProVu System”, a device designed for the treatment of women suffering from symptomatic uterine fibroids who are unwilling to undergo hysterectomy. The device is based on a combination of radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping for isolation and ablation of fibroid