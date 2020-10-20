Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Size to Witness a CAGR of 8.9% by 2027

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market segmentation:

This study considers the Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Technology:

Clinical Biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

By End-User:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

Home Care Settings

By Application:

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

Others

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Key Companies in this report:

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Anipoc, Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Objectives of this study:

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Overview

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Economic Impact on Industry

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market Forecast

