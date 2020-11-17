Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2026

Ironical though it may seem, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a transformation across major business, the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market being one of them. Lockdown measures being implemented to curb the COVID-19 pandemic across major regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe are likely to accelerate virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth over the forecast period.

In recent months, organizations worldwide have switched to remote work policies and are extremely dependent on VDI solutions to keep their operations going. It was estimated that around 63% percent of US employees are working from home during the pandemic. This has led to an increase in the demand for workforce mobility and teleworking, generating lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion of VDI technologies.

On this note, a study conducted at suggests that the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is expected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3821

Cloud-based VDI solutions have experienced heavy adoption across diverse enterprises over the past couple of years. The large-scale implementation of cloud computing services along with increasing transitions from legacy components to cloud infrastructure could play a vital role in developing the demand for cloud VDI solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked the adoption of remote working and work from home practices, leading to a prominent need for technological transformation within big organizations. Technologies like cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure and videoconferencing are becoming a common phenomenon across global enterprises.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3821

Companies operating in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market are emphasizing on developing advanced desktop virtualization software and bringing new updates to the existing VDI software. Taking September 2020 for instance, Microsoft revealed some new details of the upcoming updates on the newly launched Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD).

Microsoft VDI enables enterprises to effortlessly deliver virtual Windows 10/7 environments to employees. The updates highlighted the shift from a command-line interface to a modern graphical user interface delivered by the Azure Portal. Currently, companies like Cisco Systems, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation are leading the industry landscape with their pioneering product offerings.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Type

5.1 Key trends, by type

5.2 Persistent

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3 Non-persistent

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Component

6.1 Key trends, by component

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.2.2 Client-side

6.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.2.3 Server-side

6.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3 Platform

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.2 Implementation service

6.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.3 Maintenance & support service

6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4.4 Consulting service

6.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Key trends, by deployment model

7.2 On-premise

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report : https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com