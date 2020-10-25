Global VoIP Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2025

Rising demand for affordable and reliable communication services worldwide will be one of the key trends driving VoIP market growth over the forecast period. VoIP is a rapidly advancing technology that uses internet to make phone calls rather than conventional telephone systems. The cost of using a VoIP service is relatively low, especially for long-distance communication. Companies are increasingly leveraging VoIP solutions to improve their productivity and enhance mobility.

The VoIP market has garnered major share in developed nations owing to presence of high-speed broadband infrastructures which eliminate the need for maintaining a separate telecommunications network. In addition to making voice calls, VoIP can also conduct video conferencing calls, eventually allowing businesses to visually communicate with co-workers and clients to discuss deals, files, documents and agendas more effectively.

Furthermore, rising spending across the world in wireless telecommunication such as 4G/LTE and 5G networks to deliver high-quality voice & data services will further offer greater growth scope for VoIP share. In terms of revenue, VoIP market is projected to surpass USD 55 billion by 2025.

In the current scenario, telecom corporations are making massive investments in 4G technology and are focusing on expanding their 4G coverage to support the deployment of voice over internet protocol services. For instance, in 2016, 4G LTE service was launched nationwide by Orange Spain which aided in offering faster call setup and better voice quality for Spanish customers.

In order to reduce the expenditure on IT infrastructure deployment, most startups in IT sector are switching to cost-effective voice communication solutions. On-demand network availability and effective team collaboration being the key requirements of the enterprises operating in the IT & telecom sector, are estimated to fuel the demand for VoIP over the coming years, thereby strengthening VoIP market outlook.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the VoIP Market. They are as follows:

Aerohive Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Nokia Networks), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Aryaka Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Century Link, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., CloudGenix Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rackspace Holdings Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Talari Networks Inc.(Oracle), Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc.

North America VoIP market is estimated to dominate the overall market with a massive share of approximately 40% by 2025. Robust growth of North America VoIP market can be attributed to rising popularity of workforce mobility, growing adoption of cloud services and advanced telecommunications infrastructure across the region.

Enterprises across the region are drifting from traditional PSTN network to cloud-based telephony to improve collaboration, reduce hardware dependency and increase scalability, thereby supporting VoIP growth over the analysis period.

