Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Overview, Growth Challenges Survey & Forecast to 2024

The global Wi-Fi hotspot market has expanded at an unparalleled pace lately owing to the rapid adoption of smartphones and other Wi Fi-enabled smart devices. It was reported that the number of smartphone users has crossed the 2 billion mark and with new, more advanced products being offered consistently the smartphone market will observe remarkable growth.

The number people using portable devices like laptops and tablets have increased, encouraging commercial and private sectors to install hotspots across various infrastructure, boosting the Wi-Fi hotspot industry revenue. As most of the public services have become available online throughout the world, governments are undertaking initiatives to develop the Wi-Fi hotspot market in their respective regions.

Based on components, the Wi-Fi Hotspot market comprises hardware, service and software segment. According to a study, the hardware segment holds a maximum of 55% share in the global Wi-Fi Hotspot. This could be attributed to increasing adoption of access points, cloud access points and gateways among residential users and enterprises. Hardware devices are also used by users to provide accounting, authorization, and authentication for a wireless network.

The hardware segment is further categorized into controllers, gateways and mobile hotspot devices. Of these segments, mobile hotspot device market is estimated to achieve a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast timespan. Advancements in WLAN technology and penetration of IoT devices have influenced the adoption of Wi-Fi Hotspot among business and residential spaces. Furthermore, increasing use of mobile hotspot devices into the automotive sector is fueling the growth of global Wi-Fi Hotspot market.

In addition to the hardware segment, the software-based Wi-Fi Hotspot market is also anticipated to achieve annual growth of more than 16% during the forecast timespan. Increasing use of tailored software to manage users and protect a network and a rising popularity of cloud-based software solutions are the key factors that are promoting market segment expansion.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Wi-Fi Hotspot Market. They are as follows:

ipnet Inc., Aerohive Network, Alcatel Lucent, Aptilo Networks, Belkin International, Boingo Wireless, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud, Wi Inc., Edgecore Networks, Ericsson, HPE (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies, Ipass Inc., Junier Technologies, Mojo Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., Nokia Networks, Open-Mesh Inc., Ruckus Wireless, TP-LINK Technologies Co. Ltd., Ubiquiti Networks, Xirrus Inc., ZTE Corporation

As per reports, Europe is slated to be the leading region in the Wi-Fi Hotspot market which holds more than 35% of the total market share. Increased installation of hotspot devices in public places such as cafes, restaurants, and retail stores have stimulated product demand. Moreover, increased development of digital infrastructure has fostered regional Wi-Fi hotspot outlook in recent years.

Asia Pacific Wi-Fi hotspot market is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forthcoming years. Factors like increasing technology demand from developing countries such as China and India and surging adoption of internet service and smartphone are influencing market expansion.

