GNR arrests two men for domestic violence and confiscates firearms – Portugal

GNR that Saturday announced the arrest of two men for domestic violence, one of whom was a repeat offender in Santa Maria da Feira and the other in Ansião who had confiscated two firearms.

In Ansião, an investigation by the Nucleus for Research and Support for Specific Victims (NIAVE) was directed against a 46-year-old man who had been responsible for “physical and verbal abuse” for over 13 years against his wife, 45, who was allegedly threatened with death Death “with a gun”.

“The victim was prevented from leading his normal life because she feared the threats would materialize,” which also had ramifications for the two youngest children they had, the guard said in a statement, adding that ” the suspect was accused and the facts relate to the court of Pombal “.

In Santa Maria da Feira, the NIAVE of São João da Madeira also arrested a 58-year-old man on Friday who had already been arrested in June for domestic violence.

The suspect was “physically, verbally and psychologically aggressive” with his 62-year-old partner, including “death threats”, behavior that “lasted for four years” and was related to alcohol use.

The man was subjected to an electronic bracelet, is not allowed to contact the victim and has to be treated for alcoholism, the GNR says.