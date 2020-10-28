GNR confiscates firearms in domestic violence in Covilhã – Portugal

GNR seized firearms with a man threatening his partner during a domestic violence trial in Covilhã community, it was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement sent to the Lusa Agency, the Territorial Command of Castelo Branco stated that the operation was carried out on Monday through the territorial posts of Tortosendo, Paul and Unhais da Serra.

“As part of a domestic violence investigation, the military found that the suspect, a 53-year-old man, repeatedly engaged in psychological violence through gun threats and verbal crimes and persecuted the victim for 49 years,” it said.

According to the GNR, there is “an escalation in violent behavior due to alcohol abuse”.

During this operation, a house search was carried out during which two shotguns, a compressed air pistol, an alarm pistol and several ammunition of different caliber were arrested.

The person was charged and the matter was referred to the Covilhã Court.