GNR crashes on A1 – Portugal on counterfeit clothing

GNR seized nearly 4,500 counterfeit clothing items in an operation on Monday in the Albergaria-a-Velha area.

All of this happened during an inspection of the goods control by soldiers from the Coimbra Tax Action Unit, who discovered a delivery van loaded with 4432 imitations of well-known brands with an estimated value of more than 140,000 euros at the exit of the A1 to Albergaria.

The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle was identified and a news report of the crime of forgery was created and sent to the local court.