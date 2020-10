A 62-year-old man was arrested for beating his wife and daughter, aged 58 and 39, in Crato Township, the GNR said Friday.

In the course of the investigation, the military seized the attacker with a .38 caliber revolver and 110 rounds.

The man arrested on Wednesday was later present at Portalegre Court. He was under surveillance with an electronic bracelet and is not allowed to contact the victims.