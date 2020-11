Russian and old age. The cliché says that Russian men go fishing while women take care of their grandchildren. And here, 1,800 kilometers east of Berlin, you are one of the seniors at a young age. For 40 years. You don’t have a career in Russia in the 1950s, says Heike Uhlig. The view of old age is a difference between Germans and Russians that affects them themselves. Heike Uhlig …