Gold will be a winner. Investors defend who wins the White House – Executive Digest

The big gold miners have no reason to fear the final outcome of the US presidential election as they should benefit from it regardless of who wins. “The United States is likely to pass a major stimulus package regardless of which candidate wins the presidency,” Coast Capital CIO James Rasteh told CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia this Tuesday.

“Even if you were forced to print $ 1 trillion, it would end up having a tremendously positive impact on gold,” he said, adding that “fiscal and monetary policies would be nearly identical under each leadership. The differences listed are more ingenious than real. “

Given that a fiscal stimulus usually leads to a larger deficit, this situation can undermine investor confidence and lead them to put their money into safer assets like gold, thereby boosting gold prices.

As for the precious metal, discoveries are currently well below production pace, with the numbers pointing to a production decline that may reach 50%. The latest report from the World Gold Council said that global demand and gold supply declined in the last quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rasteh stated that miners are now investing more capital to look for new gold, and even if it is found, the quality of the precious metal discovered is much lower. “We discover a lot less gold than we produce,” he said, adding that within a decade we will be producing 50% less gold than we are today. “

“Capital invested in the gold market flows into exchange-traded funds or ETFs that are dominated by the major mining companies. It is an extremely minor sector, ”he added.

Given that these larger companies are not making significant discoveries for new gold sources and running out of reserves, they will likely be forced to buy the smaller names in the market.

“So we buy all the wonderful little gold miners with attractive long-term reserves and can put them up for sale as activist investors,” said Rasteh. A new Coast Capital fund invests most of its capital in small and mid caps.

Major gold stocks are significantly higher this year: Canada’s Barrick Gold is up more than 46%, while America’s Newmont, the world’s largest gold mining company, is up more than 48%.

Spot gold surged above $ 2,000 in August before trading around $ 1,900 again in recent weeks. This Wednesday the precious metal was trading at $ 1,912.41.