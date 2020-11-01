Goodbye technology and retailers. Under Armor changes strategy – Executive Digest

After Under Armor invested more than $ 700 million, he decided to quit his connected fitness business. The company will have MyFitnessPal, which, according to the Financial Times, was once the focus of its growth strategy.

At a time when most companies are nearing the technological revolution and the Internet of Things, Under Armor is rejecting smart devices and the digitization of business. Instead, go back to your origins and your athletic apparel.

Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armor for a year, guarantees that this will be the last step in a restructuring that has even stopped him. With that in mind, the application of food and physical activity monitoring MyFitness Pal will move into the hands of Francisco Partners. The privately held company bought the app for $ 345 million.

Endomondo, another Under Armor platform in the field, will end later this year. All that remains is MapMyFitness, an application that helps consumers exercise and has no relevant weight in the company’s accounts.

According to David Bergman, CFO of Under Armor, the sale of MyFitnessPal and the end of Endomondo will completely erase the revenues from what is known as “connected fitness”. This division accounted for $ 37 million.

Under Armor also wants to change the way it reaches consumers. Over the next several years, the company plans to withdraw its products from 2 to 3,000 retail stores, with a focus on direct sales to end customers.