Goodbye to Sean Connery, the eternal heartbreaker who was the first 007 culture

Of the many merits that characterize Sean Connery’s half-century career, one of the most striking is the fact that he was the first (and, for many, the best) James Bond in cinema. Since ‘007 The Secret Agent’ (1962) he has played the spy “in His Majesty’s Service”, created by Briton Ian Fleming in the first six adventures, and later returned to the character in ‘Nevermore Say Never’ on another occasion back. (1983). But the Scottish actor went way beyond that and became one of the most famous and charming actors in Hollywood. He died yesterday at the age of 90 with his family in the house he had in Nassau, Bahamas. The son Jason confirmed the death and remembered that the father “has not been well for some time”.

Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh and left school at the age of 14 and started handing out milk. He passed the Navy, became a model (he even posed naked) until he hit the cinema in 1962 thanks to James Bond. He never stopped. He won the Oscar for Best Secondary Actor in 1988 with Brian De Palma’s “The Untouchables” after he shone at the behest of Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston and Sidney Lumet.

Also famous were the performance in “The Name of the Rose” (1986) and that of Harrison Ford’s father in “Indiana Jones and the Great Crusade” (1990). Adventure and action cinema was another passion that found recognition alongside Nicolas Cage in films such as “Hunt for the Red October” (1990) or “The Rock” (1996).

Sir Sean Connery, holy knight of Queen Isabel II. In 2000, has not been on screen for 17 years, despite always fighting for the independence of Scotland. He decided to retire anonymously with his wife Micheline and son Jason. One day he said of fame: “Maybe I’m not a great actor, but it would have been worse to do something else.”

Through Lisbon in “The House of Russia”

Sean Connery traveled through Portugal with Michelle Pfeiffer while filming the spy film “The House of Russia” (1990). In this film by Fred Schepisi, which adapts the novel of the same name by John Le Carré, Connery spent several days in Lisbon and shot in Príncipe Real, in Jardim do Torel (and panoramic view from the Castelo de São Jorge hill) and in the eastern part of the capital, long before the transformation into the Parque das Nações.

Selected filmography

1962-007 Secret Agent, by Terence Young

1963-007 Order to kill Terence Young

1964 – Marnie, by Alfred Hitchcock

1964 – 007 Against Goldfinger, by Guy Hamilton

1965-007 Operation Lightning by Terence Young

1967 – 007 You Only Live Twice, by Lewis Gilbert

1971 – 007 diamonds are Etherene by Guy Hamilton

1974 – A crime on the Orient Express by Sidney Lumet

1975 – The Man Who Wanted to Be King by John Huston

1976 – The Arrow and the Rose, by Richard Lester

1983 – Never Say Never Again, by Irvin Kershner

1986 – The Name of the Rose, by Jean Jacques Annaud

1987 – The Untouchables, by Brian De Palma

1989 – Indiana Jones and the Great Crusade, by Steven Spielberg

1990 – The Hunt for Red October, by John McTiernan

1990 – The House of Russia, by Fred Schepisi

1995 – The first knight of Jerry Zucker

1996 – The Rock by Michael Bay

2003 – League of Extraordinary Knights, by Stephen Norrington