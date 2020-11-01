Government action “comes too late” – Chairman of the Order of Nurses – Executive Digest

The President of the Order of Nurses (OE) believed today that government action to improve sanitary conditions in Portugal in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic is “coming” late as “there were” many months to prepare “.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Ana Rita Cavaco defended that both the government and professional associations had access to studies that showed a high number of cases were possible in November and even more cases in December.

According to the latest bulletin published by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday, there are 141,279 confirmed cases of infection in Portugal with at least 2,507 deaths related to Covid-19.

“We knew that we could reach a situation either because they are infected or because they are isolated or because there are more patients who need more nurses and we don’t have a fair relationship,” stressed Ana Rita Cavaco, stressing that Portugal is the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries with the lowest number of nurses per 1,000 population (one for two patients when the average is one for each patient).

“We cannot lower this ratio because we will be putting these patients at risk in intensive care units,” he said.

“We sent to the Ministry a long time ago [da Saúde] A list of nurses still available in the market that are just over 400 years old. Instead of that strategy, we saw a number of separate measures that didn’t even make sense, ”he said.

“First they announced that they would be admitting nursing students to the public health department when we also sent data to the government. They said we still have more than 200 public health nurses who have served in other roles who could join the public health department, and then to get these community health specialists out of those roles we would have to hire those who are on the Available in the market, ”he added.

For Ana Rita Cavaco, management will from now on be “day after day and I would not have to be done daily at this point” because she insisted “there was time to prepare”.

According to the president, the OE requested a study to find out which and how many nurses with experience in the intensive care unit would be active in other functions and who could also be transferred to intensive care units.

“From the data we have received, there will not be much more experience in the intensive care unit. It is up to us to hire those in the market who know that a nurse with ICU experience will not get them in 16-hour courses, as some hospitals wanted, as ventilator work is very complicated, “said he and assumed that they don’t know how to work one.

“People have to convince themselves that a ventilator is not a ‘Thermomix’, that you press a button and that the patient is stable and well cared for,” he stated.

For the president “you should have thought of all this beforehand and not have to offer nurses four-month contracts because many refuse and in the end prefer to emigrate pandemic after pandemic to other countries that have very aggressive hiring policies”. .

According to Ana Rita Cavaco, there are several countries that direct these requests to OE, offering them more salary, different terms and contracts for more than four months.

“In fact, anything that happens in relation to auxiliary activities that are delayed due to the Covid-19 will take a long time to recover from the surgeries and consultations and we will need these nurses. What [o Governo] Competitions must be opened that have not been open to nurses or specialists since January, ”he said.

Regarding the recruitment of retired nurses, Ana Rita Cavaco thought this was a positive move, but only for work in public health units as it concerns people who are also at risk due to their age.

Hence, it may be a hypothesis to hire them for the screenings.

The Council of Ministers on Saturday announced new measures to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, including hiring retired nurses to track Covid-19 contacts, hiring 350 nurses for the intensive care units and another 202 beds for the UCI intensive care unit.