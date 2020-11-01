Government actions are “positive but late,” says Ricardo Mexia – Society

National Association of Public Health Physicians (ANMSP) President Ricardo Mexia said this Sunday that the measures the government took on Saturday to halt the progression of the Covid-19 pandemic were “positive but are sinful late “.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Ricardo Mexia stated that this should have happened “a long time ago” in connection with the strengthening of the resources of the National Health Service (SNS) announced by the government on Saturday.

“The strengthening of the NHS is to be welcomed, but the period with the lowest incidence of the epidemic should have been used,” he said.

Regarding the other measures taken by the government on Saturday, Ricardo Mexia argued that communication needs to be “greatly improved”, stating, for example, that it needs to be explained why events and celebrations with more than five people are prohibited provided they do not belong in the same household, but groups of up to six people are allowed per table in restaurants.

“Communication must be clear, assertive and coherent” so that the population laughs less, stressed the President of ANMSP.

Regarding the measure that will allow the SNS24 line from Wednesday to issue preliminary statements on prophylactic isolation due to the Covid-19 justifying absences from work, Ricardo Mexia defended that it was necessary to ensure that the people who work there have the skills.

Ricardo Mexia also argued that the test policy strategy needs to be “clarified”.

The Council of Ministers decided on Saturday that, from Wednesday, 121 municipalities will be covered by the civic obligation for collecting homes, new opening hours in the facilities and compulsory teleworking, unless the employee has “reasonable objection” due to the Covid-19.

Restaurants in these 121 counties must close by 10:30 PM, and all commercial establishments must generally close at 10 PM.

Also in these areas, which make up 70% of the resident population, fairs and riot markets are banned and events and celebrations are limited to five people, except in cases where the participants belong to the same household.

In the counties covered, more than 240 cases of infections with the Covid-19 virus per 100,000 inhabitants have occurred in the last 14 days. This is the criterion by which the list of municipalities subject to restrictive measures is updated on a principle every 15 days defined by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. There is an exception for outbreaks in sparse counties.

Two other measures approved on Saturday affect the entire continental territory and not just these 121 districts: limiting the group of six people in restaurants and extending the disaster situation for another two weeks.