Government amends Social Fund Rules to Reimburse Training Costs – Executive Digest

The government made further changes to the rules for the European Social Fund, noting that training courses involving workers from companies that receive state aid are now reimbursed the remuneration fees for workers in training.

“[…] In the case of training companies, the recipients of which are employees of companies covered by the state aid rules, and when the benefits as an employer or other operator intervene […] The remuneration fees paid to employees engaged in training during normal working hours are eligible and reimbursed, ”reads a diploma published today in Diário da República.

According to the decree signed by Planning Minister Nelson de Souza, this new amendment aims to “bring more fairness to business financial efforts” as support rates “will be significantly reduced compared to other EU policies and beneficiaries of ESF-supported training [Fundo Social Europeu]”Due to the limitations of the current state aid rules” resulting in a double penalty for businesses “.

For the manager, this situation affected the ability of companies to intervene in the qualifications of their employees.

“In the current context, due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19, which had serious consequences for the development of economic activity, it is important to ensure the coordination of production and training times and therefore to assume an increasing importance of strengthening the qualification policy of crucial importance for the creation of adequate conditions for the pursuit of these goals, ”he stressed.

The ESF is an employment promotion instrument with annual funding of EUR 10 billion.