Government and partners today discuss the development of the Covid-19 pandemic – Society

This Friday, the government will listen to the social partners during a meeting of the Standing Commission on Social Coordination (CPCS) on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CPCS meeting was convened by the government last week, but it wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the relevant agenda was sent to the social partners.

Consultations on exceptional suspensions of collective bargaining terms and other issues are also on the agenda.

Originally it was expected that the arbitration meeting would take place in the Palácio da Ajuda in Lisbon in order to ensure the necessary distance for health reasons. In the meantime, however, the social partners were informed via video conference that the meeting was taking place.