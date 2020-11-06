Government appoints new Secretary of State for Planning. Ricardo Furtado Pinheiro “You’re Next” – Executive Digest

Secretary of State for Planning, José Mendes, was removed from office “at his request”, as noted on the Presidency website.

“The President of the Republic has accepted the Prime Minister’s proposal to resign as Secretary of State for Planning at the request of José Fernandes Gomes Mendes and to appoint Ricardo Miguel Furtado Pinheiro to the same post,” you can read in the published note above.

Ricardo Miguel Furtado Pinheiro will be appointed to the same position that will take office this Friday at 8.30pm at the Palace of Belém.

Ricardo Pinheiro was mayor of Campo Maior, Portalegre district, county of which he was elected deputy in the last parliamentary elections.