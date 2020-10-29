Government approves programming structure for Cohesion Policy Funds 2021-27 – Executive Digest

The Council of Ministers today gave the go-ahead for the resolution setting out the guiding principles and structure of the programming period for European funds for cohesion policy.

“The resolution laying down the guiding principles and operational structure of the programming period for European cohesion policy funds for the period 2021-2027 has been adopted,” the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

According to the Executive, this resolution stabilizes the guiding principles of the 2021-2027 Partnership Agreement, thus allowing the development of programming that will benefit from the experience gained in the application of Portugal 2020 and “explore all the possibilities envisaged in the European regulatory proposals” that guarantee strategic coherence and operational flexibility and efficiency “necessary for the proper execution of European funds”.

Cohesion policy is the main investment policy of the European Union. Its objectives include promoting job creation, business competitiveness, economic growth and improving the quality of life.

With a global allocation of around 26 billion euros, the Portugal 2020 program consists of a partnership agreement between Portugal and the European Commission, “which defines the program principles and priorities for economic, social and economic development policy. Portugal between 2014 and 2020 ”.

The first competitions of the PT 2020 program opened in 2015.