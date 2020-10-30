Government considers curfew, restrictions on more communities, and reinforcement of teleworking – Executive Digest

The government is considering taking further measures to address the growing number of Covid-19 cases that the country has registered in recent days.

With this in mind, the government is considering the possibility of extending the restrictions in Paços de Ferreira, Felgueiras and Lousada to other municipalities, implementing the curfew and increasing teleworking.

The measures were proposed by Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira at the end of a meeting with the social partners. They are to be discussed in the Council of Ministers this Saturday.

Three other measures are also on the table. There are five in total:

Compulsory curfew at the end of November Compulsory teleworking Closure of restaurants and shops from 10 p.m. Prohibition of shows Measures in the communities with the highest risk

[Em atualização]