Government extends cruise ban until November 14th – policy

Disembarkation of passengers in national ports and licenses for the country of passengers and cruise ships will remain prohibited until November 14 at 11:59 p.m., according to a government decree published on Saturday.

This ban, which can be traced back to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been in place since May 14 and has been successively extended by the government.

“The aforementioned ban, as well as the subsequent extensions” are justified “as measures to contain the possible lines of infection, to control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 disease with the epidemiological situation in Portugal or in others Countries remains uncontrolled, “says the shipping.

The Ministers of Defense, Home Affairs, Health and Infrastructure sign the order of October 30th, which will be published in the Diário da República on Saturday evening.

“The international experience shows the high risk that arises from the disembarkation of passengers and crews of cruise ships,” it says in the order as well.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,507 people died from 141,279 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.