Government guarantees compliance with Brussels requirements for energy efficiency in buildings – policy

The government has guaranteed that it will deliver the missing reports on the energy performance of buildings to Brussels by the end of the year, as planned, on the deadline set by the European Commission and no proceeding for non-compliance.

“The deadline is sufficient and the transmission of the three-second reports was already planned and set by the end of 2020. Thus, the deadline will be met and there will be no procedure for violations,” said the official source of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Protection.

On Friday, the European Commission asked Portugal to meet its obligations under EU legislation on energy efficiency in buildings and gave the country two months to meet these requirements, otherwise it will go to court.

In a written reply to the Lusa Agency, the Ministry of the Environment made it clear that the European Commission’s position paper refers to the “submission of the second report on the optimal profitability of the minimum energy efficiency requirements”.

According to the guidance, the regulations stipulate that Member States report to the European Commission “all data and assumptions that are” used to calculate the energy efficiency of buildings “and their results at regular intervals that should not exceed five years”.

The ministry, headed by João Pedro Matos Fernandes, added that Portugal had already submitted all the first 11 reports on optimal profitability and had already sent 8 of the 11 required second reports to Brussels on new, existing residential buildings for the larger retail trade. new homes, existing homes, office buildings, hotels and health centers.

There are three missing second reports of calculations to optimize profitability in hospitals, educational institutions and restaurants, which the government guarantees by the end of 2020.

In the EU directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, adopted in 2010, minimum requirements were set “so that the owners or tenants of the building or the autonomous parliamentary group can compare and evaluate their energy efficiency”, in accordance with the applicable legislation.

The aim is therefore “to achieve the best combination of investment and savings in order to optimize costs”, the European Commission recalled on Friday in the information published in the press, arguing that this calculation is “of fundamental importance for the Member States” Make full use of the energy efficiency and renewable energy potential of the national real estate park and prevent citizens from spending more money than necessary on efficiency improvements in their homes and offices “.

Buildings in the EU consume around 40% of energy, which is why Brussels has made it an “absolute priority” to make this type of consumption “cleaner”.

With the notification to Portugal, the local government gives the country “two months to comply with its legal obligations”.

And if this is not the case, it threatens that it will be brought to the EU Court of Justice.