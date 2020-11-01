Government measures “come too late”, says the president of the Ordem dos Enfermeiros – Sociedade

The Ordem dos Enfermeiros (OE) staff said this Sunday that government measures to improve sanitary conditions in Portugal in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic “came late” because “there were many months around them prepare “.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Ana Rita Cavaco defended that both the government and professional associations had access to studies that showed a high number of cases were possible in November and even more cases in December.

According to the latest bulletin published by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) on Saturday, there are 141,279 confirmed cases of infection in Portugal with at least 2,507 deaths related to Covid-19.

“We knew we could reach a situation either because they are infected or because they are isolated or because there are more patients who need more nurses and we don’t have a fair relationship,” stressed Ana Rita Cavaco, stressing that Portugal is the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country with the lowest number of nurses per 1,000 people (one for two patients when the average is one for each patient).

“We cannot lower this ratio because we will be putting these patients at risk in intensive care units,” he said.

“We sent to the ministry a long time ago [da Saúde] A list of nurses still available in the market that are just over 400 years old. Instead of that strategy, we saw a number of separate measures that didn’t even make sense, “he said.

“First they announced that they would be adding nursing students to the public health department when we also sent data to the government. They said that we still have more than 200 public health nurses in and out of other roles public health department and in order to get these community health specialists out of those roles we would then have to hire those who are available in the market, “he added.

For Ana Rita Cavaco, management will from now on be “day by day and I wouldn’t have to be done daily at this point” because she insisted “there was time to prepare”.

According to the president, the OE requested a study to find out which and how many nurses with experience in the intensive care unit would be active in other functions and who could also be transferred to intensive care units.

“From the data we have received, there won’t be much ICU experience. It is up to us to hire those that exist in the market as we know that an ICU experienced nurse will not be in that Acquiring 16-hour courses, as some hospitals wanted, because working with a fan is very complicated, “he said, assuming he didn’t know how to work with one.

“People need to be convinced that a ventilator is not a ‘Thermomix’, that you press a button and that the patient is stable and well cared for,” he stated.

For the president “we should have thought of all this beforehand and not have to offer nurses four-month contracts because many refuse and in the end prefer to emigrate from pandemic to pandemic to other countries that have very aggressive hiring policies”. .

According to Ana Rita Cavaco, there are several countries that direct these requests to OE, offering them more salary, different terms and contracts for more than four months.

“In fact, anything that happens in relation to nursing that is being delayed due to Covid-19 will take a long time to recover from the surgeries and consultations and we will need these nurses.” [o Governo] Competitions must be opened that have not been open to general practitioners or specialists since January, “he said.

Regarding the recruitment of retired nurses, Ana Rita Cavaco thought this was a positive move, but only for work in public health units as it concerns people who are also at risk due to their age.

Hence, it may be a hypothesis to hire them for the screenings.

The Council of Ministers on Saturday announced new measures to fight the Covid-19 epidemic, including hiring retired nurses to track Covid-19 contacts, hiring 350 nurses for the intensive care units and another 202 beds for the UCI intensive care unit.

JSD // MCL

Lusa / end