Government meets today to implement State of Emergency Measures – Politics

The government will meet this Saturday in an extraordinary Council of Ministers to implement the measures that will determine the state of emergency imposed on Friday by the President of the Republic and that will come into force between Monday and November 23.

Before Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa declared a state of emergency for a period of 15 days, he heard the government, which issued a positive opinion on Thursday and abstentions from the Assembly of the Republic, which was delivered on Friday, with votes in favor of PS, PSD and CDS-PP from BE, PAN and Chega and votes against from PCP, ENP and Liberal Initiative.

The state of emergency, which had never been applied in a democracy in Portugal, was in force between March 19 and May 2, with two consecutive extensions for a total of 45 days.

This time, unlike the previous one, the state of emergency does not include foreclosure and, according to Prime Minister António Costa, presents “four dimensions”, the first of which allows travel restrictions again. “namely in the communities with the highest risk” and “at certain times of the day or on certain days of the week”.

Under the current state of emergency, body temperature checks and diagnostic tests for the new coronavirus are also allowed in order to gain access to certain locations and to mobilize workers, armed forces and security forces to strengthen the security authorities. Health in epidemiological surveys and contact tracing.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic, public funds, funds and institutions from the private, social and cooperative sectors can be used by authorities “preferably by agreement” and “after reasonable compensation” for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. or other pathologies.

Last Saturday, the government also met in the Council of Ministers to adopt a series of measures to strengthen the prevention of Covid-19. During this period, the Prime Minister announced that he would propose to the President of the Republic a hearing on the Prime Minister’s declaration of emergency.

Last Monday, after his reception at the Palace of Belém, António Costa called on the President of the Republic to declare a state of emergency “preventive” in order to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to dispel legal doubts about government measures.

This Friday, early in the morning, the Prime Minister emphasized in an interview with Antena 1 that the measures contained in the state of emergency do not all have to be adopted at the same time.

“On the edge [o estado de emergência] it can last until the end of the pandemic, but that does not mean that the measures in particular will last. We can take action that last for a weekend like we did last week and then go away, “he said as an example.

Also on Friday, but at the beginning of the night, the President of the Republic affirmed in his message to the country that the state of emergency “will be reassessed in its existence, in its scope and in its scope at the end of November” without its renewal being taken for granted consider.