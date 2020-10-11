Government returns family benefits to children – society

The government will repay the daycare fees paid since September to the families to meet the 2020 state budget promise of free daycare for first and second income families. In the latter case, this only applies if they have two or more children.

The measure includes 56,000 children. “It will have retroactive effects from September 1, 2020,” confirmed Ana Mendes Godinho’s ministry. Like this,…

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/11/2020, enter your mobile number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction