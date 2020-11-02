Government withdraws. Fairs and markets can take place, but must be approved by the local authority – Executive Digest

The fairs and the insurrectionary markets will finally be able to take place. The government has withdrawn in the decision announced by Prime Minister António Costa this Saturday and will allow it to be carried out as long as the mayor of the local council authorizes it, according to the Público newspaper.

The “rule is the ban on fairs and insurrectionary markets unless approved by the mayor”. In order for these fairs to take place, “safety conditions and compliance with the guidelines set by the Directorate-General for Health,” the publication writes, citing a government source.

The Northern Region Trade Fairs and Markets Association (AFMRN) viewed the measure as “discriminatory” and “deadly” for families and businesses, and this decision has also been challenged by some mayors.

Later today, the parties met with the President of the Republic to discuss the new proposal for a state of emergency, and some, such as CDS and PCP, cited the example of the trade fair ban as a “bad measure”.

PCP general secretary Jerónimo de Sousa accused the government of taking many “wrong measures” during the pandemic, such as the recent decision to ban fairs and markets.