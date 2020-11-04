Government withdraws. Montijo Airport can undergo an environmental review – Executive Digest

Photography: Lusa

The government will step back and examine the possibility of conducting a strategic environmental review for the new airport solution for Lisbon, which, according to Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos, it had already rejected during the debate on the state’s budget proposal this Wednesday.

Against the background of the National Infrastructure Investment Program, the Minister opened the door to strategic evaluation, which could imply a comparison of the “Portela mais Montijo” project with another alternative provided for in the evaluation itself, which includes evaluation and comparison with alternative projects.

“Without eliminating the need to increase airport capacity in the Lisbon region, we have time to reflect on the strategic environmental assessment at this moment,” said the minister when questioned by PAN MP Inês Sousa Real.

It is worth recalling that the Prime Minister assured last September that “it would not be a pandemic to change a project that has been considered necessary for more than 50 years,” referring to Montijo Airport.

As a state of play, he added that the government was working with ANA and the municipality of Moita, “so that nothing justifies delays in the set schedule and that we can have a new airport in Lisbon to meet the demand for Covid”.